MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. European countries cannot fail to notice Ukraine’s energy blackmail, but somehow silence each other about it, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vesti correspondent Pavel Zarubin.

"This line of the Kiev regime aimed at energy blackmail somehow remains unnoticed by Europe. More precisely, it cannot go unnoticed. They do notice it. But for some reason they silence each other," Peskov said.

"One thing we can say - they will push things too far. Because this blackmail will affect all Europeans one way or another," he noted.

European economies will suffer due to Ukraine’s energy blackmail, while Vladimir Zelensky will become a liability for the EU, but it will already be too late, he added.

"He [Zelensky] will become a liability for them [for Europe], but it will already be too late — they will face serious consequences for their economies," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that the Kiev regime had blown up the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

"This was an action directed specifically against the co-owners of this infrastructure from Germany and the EU as a whole from the standpoint of energy security. Then there were repeated attempts by the Kiev regime to approach the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines," he continued. "After that, they began to blackmail Hungary by claiming that the Druzhba oil pipeline had been blown up," Peskov added.