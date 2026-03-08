Woman killed, more than 10 other people injured in Ukrainian attack on apartment buildings

VASILIEVKA /Zaporozhye Region/, March 8. /TASS/. More than ten people were injured and one woman was killed as a result of a Ukrainian drone strike on apartment buildings in Vasilievka in the Zaporozhye Region. The death toll may rise as rescue workers continue clearing the rubble, head of the Vasilievka municipal district Natalya Romanichenko told TASS.

"[There are] more than 10 injured people, and the body of a woman was found during the night. Emergency services are still working now, checking to ensure that no one remains under the rubble," she said.

According to Romanichenko, the first Ukrainian drone struck at approximately 10 p.m. As a result of the attack by strike UAVs and the fire that followed, an apartment building was almost completely destroyed, while windows in surrounding buildings were shattered. The Ukrainian strike also caused the collapse of an entrance section of an apartment building on a neighboring street.