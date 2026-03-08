Destabilization of Middle East produced cumulative effect — Peskov

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. The significant destabilization of the Middle East has produced a cumulative effect from a large number of unresolved problems that are resulting in various consequences, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There has been significant destabilization of the region. And such a cumulative effect is emerging from the large number of regional conflicts and unresolved problems, which is manifesting itself in economic consequences and political consequences," he told Vesti correspondent Pavel Zarubin.

Peskov also noted that the modern world has lost what used to be called international law, and it is now unclear how anyone can be called upon to comply with it if it effectively no longer exists.

"Unfortunately, we have all lost what we call international law. Frankly speaking, I do not even understand now how anyone can be urged to follow the norms and principles of international law. It effectively no longer exists. De jure it exists, but de facto it no longer does," Peskov said.

"Frankly speaking, it is unlikely that anyone can now say what law has replaced the [disappeared] international law. One can only, you know, speculate about it from a political science perspective, but no one will provide a clear definition," he added.

At the same time, Asian markets are currently more dynamic, and their growth potential is more clearly visible, Peskov said.

"Where there was strong momentum several decades ago, it is now close to stagnation. And, for example, Asian markets are currently more dynamic, and the growth potential there is much more clearly visible," he stressed.