Bahrain air defenses intercept, destroy 95 Iranian missiles, 164 drones since escalation

TUNIS, March 8. /TASS/. Bahrain’s air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 95 missiles and 164 drones launched at the kingdom from Iran since the start of the escalation, the defense ministry reported.

"Air defense systems continue to confront successive waves of Iranian terrorist attacks. Since the beginning of this brutal aggression, 95 missiles, and 164 drones aimed at the Kingdom of Bahrain have been intercepted and destroyed," the statement said.

The General Command of Bahrain’s armed forces urged citizens to "remain at home and leave only in cases of extreme necessity.".