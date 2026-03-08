Relations between Russia, China, remain strong and sound — China’s Foreign Minister

BEIJING, March 8. /TASS/. The relations between Russia and China remain very strong despite the challenging and changing international situation, Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi said.

"Sino-Russian relations remain unshakable and strong as a rock amid twists and turns in the international situation. Why did we manage to achieve such a level? Largely because the partnership and strategic interaction between China and Russia were built from the very start on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit," the minister said.

China does not support the logic of hegemonism and benefiting at the expense of others, Wang noted.