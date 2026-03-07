Russian youth, junior handball teams to be allowed to use national flag, anthem

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Russian youth and junior handball teams will be permitted to compete in international tournaments under their national flag and anthem, Sergey Shishkarev, Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Russian Handball Federation, told TASS.

Shishkarev previously discussed the inclusion of junior and youth teams in international competitions. He stated, "Teams will be allowed to participate with a flag and anthem. We are currently reviewing the calendar, and there is a strong possibility that we will resume participation in European and World Championships, as well as other major tournaments, depending on where they are held."

In December 2025, the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that international federations permit Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in youth sports events using their national flags and anthems. This guidance applies to both individual and team disciplines.

Russian national teams and clubs have not participated in international competitions since 2022, due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine.