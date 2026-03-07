CAR wants to develop strategic resources together with Russia — President Touadera

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Russia and the Central African Republic (CAR) can cooperate in the extraction of strategic minerals, as Russia has all the necessary capabilities for this, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera stated in an interview with TASS during a working visit to Moscow.

During the visit, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We discussed issues related to the mining sector, as the CAR has significant potential and strategic mineral resources that have not yet been developed. We know that Russia has the necessary experience, expertise, and technology that, through cooperation in this area, could enable the CAR to effectively utilize its resources for the benefit of its people," Touadera said.