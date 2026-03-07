Central African Republic hopes to resolve energy issues with Russia’s help — president

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. The Central African Republic hopes to solve its energy sector problems through cooperation with Russia, the country’s President Faustin-Archange Touadera told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of his working visit to Moscow.

"Our discussions focused on strategically important sectors, primarily energy, as we are currently facing a significant energy problem," the leader pointed out. According to him, the Central African Republic has significant potential in the energy sector, particularly in hydropower and geothermal energy, which could help the country greatly increase its electricity generation.