MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has categorically dismissed allegations circulating in Western Chinese-language media suggesting that Chinese students studying in Russia are compelled to serve in the Russian Armed Forces under contract.

In a statement released via its Telegram channel, the Ministry addressed false reports propagated by outlets such as news.creaders.net, backchina.com, and the Chinese internet portal 360doc.com. These reports featured sensational headlines like "Sign and Die or Don't Sign and Go Home: 66,000 Chinese Men in Russia Stand on the Brink of Their Destiny," which the Foreign Ministry described as baseless and misleading.

The Ministry clarified that claims asserting foreign students are legally required to undertake military service in Russia due to their studies are entirely false. Such narratives are fabricated and strategically planted in the media to provoke negative emotional reactions among the audience.

"Studying at Russian higher education institutions does not impose any obligation on foreign citizens to perform military service," the statement reaffirmed. The Ministry expressed pride in welcoming international students, including many from China, highlighting their high levels of preparation, dedication, and eagerness to learn.

Furthermore, the Foreign Ministry underscored that these falsehoods are part of a broader hybrid information campaign by Western actors aimed at undermining Russia. It reiterated that pursuing education in Russia, whether through government quotas or otherwise, does not entail any obligation to serve in the Russian military.