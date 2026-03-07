More than 70 Ukrainian militants sentenced to life imprisonment for killing civilians

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. More than 70 Ukrainian militants have been sentenced to life imprisonment for killings of civilians, announced Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Russian Investigative Committee, during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

He stated, "Currently, the judicial authorities of Donbass have issued sentences against 1,084 militants, including 71 with life imprisonment."

Bastrykin also highlighted the extensive damage inflicted by Kiev's criminal actions in Donbass, estimating it at 580 billion rubles. "A comprehensive effort is underway to determine the precise scope and nature of the damage caused by the criminal activities of the Kiev regime in Donbass. This damage is estimated at 580 billion rubles," he added.