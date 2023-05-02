Russia keeping close eye on situation in US economy — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russia is attentively monitoring the situation in the US economy in view of a possible default, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We see that the US economy, just as the global economy, is currently experiencing certain problems," the Kremlin spokesman said. "This is high inflation; inflation expectations continue staying at a rather high level," Peskov noted.

"Certainly, we are keeping a close eye on all that; all our fiscal agencies [are doing so]," the Kremlin Spokesman said. This is not the first time when serious problems emerge in the US economy, he noted. "This occurs in the United States on an incredibly regular basis," Peskov said. "They found solutions up to now, we will take a close look this time also," he added.