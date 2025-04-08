Trump assassination attempt suspect tried to buy rocket launcher in Ukraine — Fox News

NEW YORK, April 9. /TASS/. Ryan Routh, the accused would-be assassin of US President Donald Trump, has tried to purchase a rocket launcher in Ukraine, Fox News wrote citing documents released by federal prosecutors.

According to the report, a month before the failed assassination in September, Routh wrote to a "Ukrainian contact" via an internet messenger and asked to "send me a rpg [rocket-propelled grenade] or stinger." "I need equipment so that Trump cannot get elected," he wrote.

Routh also sent to his contact a photograph of Trump’s plane, saying that it takes off and lands every day at the same airport. He also wrote that weapons get lost "all the time on the battlefield" and "one missing would not be noticed," Fox News reported.

Federal authorities believe that the plot orchestrated by Routh was not impromptu, and he had been planning it for at least six months.

Earlier, US media reported that Routh contacted the armed forces of Ukraine several times, and travelled to Ukraine after 2022.

On September 15, the FBI announced a new investigation into the shooting incident at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump was staying at the moment. The incident is seen as a possible assassination attempt on the politician. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw specified that in the bushes near the golf club, where Routh Was trying to hide, they found an AK-47-style rifle with a telescopic sight, two backpacks with ceramic plates and a camera.