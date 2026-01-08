MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. Kiev lost about 1,180 servicemen across all special military operation areas over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

TASS has compiled details on this and other developments in the special military operation zone.

In the operational area of the Battlegroup North, Ukraine lost up to 120 servicemen, four cars, and two armored vehicles. In the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup West, losses included more than 180 servicemen, four armored vehicles, three ammunition depots, and 14 cars. In the zone of the Battlegroup South, Kiev lost over 200 soldiers, two combat armored vehicles, and 17 cars.

In the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, Ukraine lost more than 410 servicemen, four armored fighting vehicles, seven cars, and one artillery piece. In the zone of the Battlegroup East, losses amounted to over 220 soldiers, three armored vehicles, seven cars, and three artillery pieces. In the zone of the Battlegroup Dnepr, losses totaled up to 50 soldiers, one field artillery piece, and ten cars.

Russian troops have liberated the town of Bratskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. "Units of the Battlegroup East have liberated the town of Bratskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region through active operations," the ministry said.

Additionally, Russian air defense forces shot down 142 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past day, the Defense Ministry concluded.