EU considering possible response to Trump's threats against Greenland — Kallas

CAIRO, January 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's threats against Greenland are causing concern in Europe, with the European Union discussing a possible response, European ·Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

"The messages ·that we hear regarding Greenland are extremely concerning," she told a ·press briefing in Cairo, adding that the EU had discussed what a European response would look like if the US threat on acquiring Greenland was real.

Denmark has always been a good ally of the United States, while US President Donald Trump's statements do not contribute to stability in the world, Kallas noted.

Earlier, the European Politico edition reported that the European Union, amid Trump's increasingly harsh rhetoric about the possible establishment of control over Greenland, is calling for preparation for a direct confrontation with the head of the American administration.