Lavrov discusses strengthening strategic partnership with BRICS ambassadors

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed strengthening strategic partnership with ambassadors of BRICS member states and partner countries accredited in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"A substantive exchange of views took place on strengthening strategic partnership within the association, including in the context of the priorities outlined by India for its BRICS chairmanship this year," the ministry said following a working lunch.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the sides also discussed current issues on the global agenda, with a focus on the inadmissibility of undermining the central role of the United Nations.

"The demand for joint efforts to improve the global governance system in order to enhance the role of countries of the global majority in global decision-making was emphasized. A commitment was expressed to raising BRICS’ international profile and strengthening coordination among its participants at key multilateral platforms," the ministry added.