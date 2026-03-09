Russia downs 235 Ukrainian UAVs over Bryansk Region in 24 hours

BRYANSK, March 9. /TASS/. Russia destroyed 235 Ukrainian UAVs over the Bryansk Region in the past 24 hours, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

"Over the past 24 hours, between 08:00 a.m. (Moscow time, or 05:00 a.m. GMT - TASS) on March 8 and 08:00 a.m. (Moscow time, or 05:00 a.m. GMT) on March 9, 235 enemy fixed-wing UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the region by the air defense units of the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation, mobile firing groups of the BARS-Bryansk brigade, and special forces of the Russian National Guard of the Bryansk Region," he wrote, adding that there were no injuries or damage.