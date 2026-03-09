Russia calls for ceasefire in Middle East in UN Security Council draft resolution — source

UN, March 9. /TASS/. Russia has prepared a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for an end to military action in the Middle East, a source told TASS.

The document, obtained by TASS, expresses "deep concern over the current military escalation in the Middle East and beyond, mourning the tragic loss of life throughout the ongoing hostilities in the region."

It "urges all parties to immediately stop their military activities and refrain from further escalation in the Middle East and beyond.

The Security Council "strongly encourages all parties concerned to return to negotiations without any further delay and make full use of political and diplomatic means."

It also "underlines the importance of ensuring the security of all States in the region of the Middle East region and beyond," reads the text of the draft resolution obtained by TASS.