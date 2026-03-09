Israel Defense Forces says it started intercepting missiles after new launch from Iran

TEL-AVIV, March 9. /TASS/. The Israeli military detected a new missile launch from Iran and started to intercepted missiles, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," the statement says. "Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat."

No casualties have been reported by now, Israel’s ambulance service said.

"At this point, there have been no reports of fallen fragments or injuries," the organizations said in a statement.