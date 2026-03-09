Israel begins limited raid against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, March 9. /TASS/. Units of the Israeli army have started a targeted and limited raid against the Shiite Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

"IDF troops began a targeted and limited raid in an area in southern Lebanon to locate and eliminate terrorists and dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure," the report said.

"As part of the targeted raid, the troops are operating to locate and strike terror infrastructure sites and eliminate terrorists in southern Lebanon. Prior to the entry of ground forces, firepower was employed, and numerous terrorist targets were struck from both the air and the ground," according to the report.