Lebanon ready to resume talks with Israel to stop escalation — president

BEIRUT, March 9. /TASS/. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has expressed readiness for talks with Israel to end attacks on the republic's territory that have killed more than 400 people since March 2.

"We reaffirm Lebanon’s willingness to resume negotiations [with Israel] and discuss necessary security measures to stop this dangerous escalation," the president was quoted as saying by his press service.

He also condemned "those who seek to drag Lebanon into a regional conflict, ignoring the will of the majority of its citizens tired of the war and its consequences.".