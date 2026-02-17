'You’ll fail' to destroy Iran, supreme leader tells Trump

TEHRAN, February 17. /TASS/. America has for years tried and failed to destroy Iran, and US President Donald Trump will also fail, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

"The US president said that the United States has not been able to destroy the Islamic republic for 47 years. That’s a good acknowledgement. I say, you’ll fail as well," the IRIB television channel quoted him as saying while meeting with peoples.

He warned that even America's self-proclaimed "strongest army" will be dealt such a blow that it will not be able to recover. "Naturally, an aircraft carrier strike group is a dangerous weapon, but a weapon that can send this aircraft carrier strike group to the sea bottom is even more dangerous," he stressed.