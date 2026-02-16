{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

Ukrainian army chief points to difficult situation in Gulyaipole area

Russia’s Defense Ministry earlier reported having thwarted the rotation of Ukrainian soldiers

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The situation near the city of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region is difficult for Kiev’s forces, Alexander Syrsky, the Ukrainian army's commander in chief, said.

"The operational situation in the area remains difficult," he wrote on Telegram after visiting several command posts in the Alexandrovka and Gulyaipole areas.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on February 15 that Lancet loitering munition units of Battlegroup East had thwarted the rotation of Ukrainian troops near the city of Gulyaipole. In addition, drone operators had identified Ukrainian drone control points hidden in forests in the Zaporozhye Region, providing their coordinates to howitzer crews. Artillery forces hit the drone control points and enemy troops.

Tags
Ukraine crisis
Ukraine crisis
European leaders deluding themselves hoping for Ukraine’s victory over Russia — Orban
The hungarian prime minister says that Western politicians are firmly committed to supporting Ukraine "until Russia is exhausted"
Read more
Russian figure skaters Sinitsina, Katsalapov win gold at European Championships
The third place was taken by Russia’s Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin
Read more
Russian diplomat urges to condemn Zelensky over remarks on Russian athletes
"The moment when a supposed president of a country says something like this, thousands of international officials should shout ‘catch the nazi’ in unison, and millions of human rights advocates organize protests against neo-Nazism," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
West’s role in bloody coup in Ukraine must be remembered — Peskov
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that after 2014 everything changed
Read more
UN chief condemns Israel’s decision to resume land registration in West Bank
According to Antonio Guterres, this policy "is eroding the prospect for the two-State solution"
Read more
Azerbaijani-Russian trade turnover down 40.5% in January 2026
The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $411.813 mln in the reporting period
Read more
Russia increases mackerel imports by 14% in value terms in 2025
Russian mackerel imports in 2025 reached 70,000 tons worth $160 mln
Read more
Russia’s delegation at Geneva talks to be expanded — Kremlin spokesman
Along with presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, it will include Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and other officials, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Lukashenko says offered US ideal scenario for Venezuela, but they 'did silly thing'
According to the Belarusian president, Washington chose to go its own way
Read more
Merkel confirms that Minsk agreements were meant to give Ukraine 'more time'
The pranksters telephoned the ex-chancellor on behalf Ukraine’s former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko
Read more
Large Flamingo missile production line destroyed in Ukraine, Zelensky admits
Vladimir Zelensky added that he could speak about this because the incident occurred some time ago
Read more
Lukashenko denies rumors Putin barred him from attending Board of Peace meeting in US
The Belarusian president noted that when he talked with Putin, he did not yet know that he had been invited to the Board of Peace
Read more
Ukrainian fighters blame command after bulk of their regiment destroyed — source
Local militants blame the staff command for leaking coordinates to the Russian side
Read more
Ukraine's hardest attack: Bryansk Region recovering after UAV raid
More than 170 fixed-wing drones were shot down over the region
Read more
More than 70 countries to participate in Milan naval exercise in eastern India
Russia will be represented at the maneuvers by the Russian Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov
Read more
Russian House in Chisinau to operate until summer of 2026 — cooperation agency head
Yevgeny Primakov recalled that in December 2025, Moscow was officially notified by the Moldovan side about the decision not to renew the agreement on the establishment and operation of cultural centers
Read more
Conflict between president and parliament aggravates in Moldova
According to experts, this crisis might end up in either the resignation of the president or early parliamentary elections
Read more
Ukrainian forces suffer significant losses they unable to replace — Russian military chief
The Ukrainian armed forces are relying primarily on drones, Valery Gerasimov said
Read more
Rosatom delivered uranium, gold mining target for 2025
First Deputy CEO of Rosatom Nedra Alexey Shemetov said that commercial operation of the Severnoye goldfield in Yakutia kicked off
Read more
Munich Conference did not bring peace in Ukraine any closer — lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky says that the participants of the conference have brought about a plan "for the militarization of Europe"
Read more
Detention of ex-Ukrainian justice minister signals Zelensky's looming collapse — Duma
"These events are a powerful indicator that the Kiev regime’s ship has sprung a leak that can no longer be plugged by obedient sailors," Mikhail Sheremet said
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about preparations for upcoming talks in Geneva
The Russian delegation for the upcoming negotiations in Geneva will be expanded
Read more
Ukraine loses 2,000 mercenaries, elite forces personnel in Gulyaipole — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that, having neutralized all enemy threats, Russian fighters created fire pockets for them in this sector of the front, destroying a large group of the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Russian GDP up 1% in 11M 2025 — Economy Ministry
In November, the GDP was 0.1% above the last-year level after 1.6% in October, the ministry said
Read more
Over 600 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip as result of ceasefire violations by Israel
According to the enclave’s health ministry, two people were killed and eleven sought medical assistance during the past day
Read more
Press review: Ukraine talks in Geneva shape settlement as Russia explores MERCOSUR deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 16th
Read more
Ukraine's foreign mercenaries commit worst abuses against Kharkov residents
Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Military-Civil Administration, added that the foreigners avoid open clashes with the Russian army
Read more
Policy of sanctions on Moscow causes more harm to Hungary than to Russia — Orban
Hungarian Prime Minister added that sanctions are a tool certainly doomed to failure
Read more
Revocation of visas, dialogue with Iran, and Ukrainian settlement: Rubio’s statements
Washington is "going to continue doing everything" it can to settle the Ukrainian crisis, the US Secretary of State said
Read more
SpaceX, xAI compete for Pentagon contract to develop autonomous drone swarms — Bloomberg
The winning project with a $100 mln investment can end up with a technology using voice commands for multiple drones
Read more
Head of Armenian regulator backs idea of connecting to power systems of Turkey, Azerbaijan
The operation of power systems of the two countries will provide greater flexibility to control from the engineering standpoint and will provide economic benefits, Mesrop Mesropyan noted
Read more
Georgia holds televised debates on potential EU membership
The event was initiated by the opponent of Georgia joining the EU, NATO Vakhtang Shakarisjvili
Read more
Press review: Ukraine seeks EU accession in 2027 and Germany urges Russian energy return
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 13th
Read more
Most beautiful curlers at Sochi Winter Olympics
Canadian team has grabbed gold in women's curling
Read more
So far, only Russia has allocated $1 billion to Palestine — Kremlin
"This fact is of great significance and should not be overlooked," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
BRICS working to create precious metals exchange — Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that there is also an idea to create a platform designed to work in special economic zones
Read more
Navalny poisoning story disrupts West-Russia dialogue — ambassador to Germany
Sergey Nechayev said there are too many in the West who are all-in on conflict with Russia
Read more
Russian troops advance West of Orekhov in Zaporozhye Region — military expert
Andrey Marochko said the liberation of Orekhov is "a key to Zaporozhye city"
Read more
Russian delegation to arrive in Geneva on February 17 — source
According to the source, the delegation will fly back on Wednesday evening
Read more
Russia-China contacts yield visible results — Chinese ambassador
Zhang Hanhui says he hopes for a growth of the tourist flow amid a mutual abolition of visa requirements
Read more
Russia did not abandon dollar, the US restricted transactions with it — Kremlin
"If the dollar is attractive, then, of course, everyone will return to using it, including alongside other currencies," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
EU needs statements about Navalny's poisoning to ‘cover up’ Epstein affair — diplomat
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says Westerners overhyped the Navalny topic with "an element of detective work"
Read more
Canadian ice-hockey legend Esposito eyes Moscow trip to receive his Friendship Award
The two-time Stanley Cup champion vowed to come to Moscow and receive the award personally from the Russian president
Read more
Russia still trying to nail down Board of Peace mission — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Moscow has been quite open about its position on the Board of Peace
Read more
West succeeded in making Ukraine European in terms of Nazism — diplomat
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says that Moscow has always regarded Ukraine "as a sovereign, independent state"
Read more
US ready to support Israel’s potential strikes on Iran — TV
The officials cited by the channel say that US President Donald Trump announced the intention during a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in December 2025
Read more
New arms race is not inevitable, all depends on US, Russia, China — expert
Daryl Kimball acknowledged that, despite the positive results of the Anchorage summit, real negotiations on strategic stability had not yet been conducted between the administration of US President Donald Trump and the current Russian authorities
Read more
Russia rejects Western allegations that Navalny was poisoned — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considers such statements biased and ungrounded
Read more
Gates Foundation established global control over vaccines, pursuing evil goals — Dmitriev
The RDIF CEO says that the foundation "promoted bad vaccines"
Read more
EU to save face by using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Gaza Strip — RSPP head
Alexander Shokhin noted that such a project could involve the participation of Russia, the United States, and the European Union
Read more
Over 100 injured, 14 killed in Ukrainian strikes over past week — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik noted that Kiev’s attacks using strike drones were the most frequent cause of civilian deaths and injuries, adding that last week alone, such drone raids wounded 92 people, accounting for roughly 72% of all casualties
Read more
Senior Russian MP advises Polish president against flexing ‘nuclear muscles’
Poland, in his words, will never be able to obtain nuclear weapons "either from the political or military-technical point of view"
Read more
Revenues from Russian tourists reach $2.5 bln in 2023 — Tourism Authority of Thailand
Thailand expects 40 mln foreign tourists coming this year, which may bring revenues of 2.3 trillion baht ($60 bln)
Read more
Russian delegation heading to Geneva and difficult dialogue with US: Ryabkov's statements
As the Russian senior diplomat reiterated, Moscow proceeds from the understanding that agreements on the Ukrainian settlement must eliminate the root causes of the conflict and be durable in nature
Read more
European leaders deluding themselves hoping for Ukraine’s victory over Russia — Orban
The hungarian prime minister says that Western politicians are firmly committed to supporting Ukraine "until Russia is exhausted"
Read more
Destruction of Lasar Group plant deals serious blow to Ukraine's war effort — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, the higher-ups within Lasar's Group, which has a broad network of industrial sites, has until now been "greatly favored by Kiev’s leadership, not least due to corruption-related interests"
Read more
Lithuania outlines priorities of its EU council presidency
President Gitanas Nauseda stressed that for Ukraine to become a full member by 2030, further negotiations and political determination are needed, emphasizing that this was ditto for Moldova
Read more
First Russian athletes return home from 2026 Winter Games in Italy
Russian lugers Daria Olesik and Pavel Repilov with their assisting staff arrived at the Moscow Vnukovo airport
Read more
Russia response to Putin residence attack hit Ukraine military facilities — Galuzin
On the night of December 29 Kiev carried out an attack against President Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region
Read more
Russian troops cut off Ukrainian army’s logistics in Konstantinovka — DPR head
Russian troops have advanced towards Dobropolye, Denis Pushilin added
Read more
Bank of Russia not taking part in talks on return to dollar payments for exports
Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina added that the regulator is not expecting a new inflation wave in Russia
Read more
Hockey legend Phil Esposito says 'it's a disgrace' Russia not at Olympics
In February 2022, the IIHF suspended Russia and Belarus from participation in international competitions
Read more
Sergey Ivanov removed as permanent member of Russia’s Security Council
In early February, Sergey Ivanov was relieved of his post as special representative of the head of state on environmental protection, ecology and transport
Read more
Taking Tsvetkovoye creates base for liberation of Zaporozhye region — Defense Ministry
The ministry noted that during the liberation of Tsvetkovoye, the enemy lost a large number of personnel and military equipment
Read more
Claims of Navalny's poisoning are Western propaganda hoax — Russian MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has dismissed claims that blogger Alexey Navalny was poisoned with frog-derived poison
Read more
Russian deputy foreign minister cautions against 'locking' Russian fleet
Sergey Ryabkov said that "if somebody assumes 'experiments' may be continued, it may have a sad end"
Read more
Zelensky devises election manipulations in Ukraine — Russian deputy foreign minister
Mikhail Galuzin noted that Vladimir Zelensky has begun speculating about a willingness to organize elections and even a referendum on territorial issues
Read more
Europe chooses to remain deceived due to dependence on US — Chinese political scientist
Wang Yiwei said transatlantic ties would be more accurately compared not to relations between spouses but between parents and children
Read more
Swiss embassy issues visas to Russian journalists for negotiations in one day
The visas are issued for the dates of the trip
Read more
More than 5,000 new churches built in Russia under Patriarch Kirill
Russia has also seen the number of clergymen grow by 10,000 over the past seven years
Read more
Gazprom Board to discuss prospects of gas exports to Asia-Pacific countries
Gazprom directors will also consider development of the company’s mineral and feedstock base and prospects of gas production in Russia
Read more
Ukraine evacuates Kupyansk residents as Russian army advances — administration head
Vitaly Ganchev said said the Kharkov Regional State Administration with the help of the military is in touch with the civilians, trying to provide them with everything they need or organize an evacuation
Read more
Bank of Russia to study AI effect on economy, competition
The regulator is going to look at the consequences of broad application of these methods for the economy and its structure, innovations and productivity, the labor market and inequality across households in terms of incomes
Read more
European nuclear umbrella not top priority, Bundestag committee head says
Armin Laschet said there are more urgent tasks, including raising defense spending and strengthening the economy
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 18 enemy motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
At 46 and 18, mother and son make Olympic history by both competing in Milan
Sarah Schleper earlier became the first ever female alpine skier to compete in seven Winter Olympic Games
Read more
Russian embassy calls Western claims about Navalny's poisoning circus act, propaganda
The embassy further criticized the coordinated efforts of Western media outlets, political figures, and intelligence agencies, describing them as servile and complicit
Read more
Russian troops liberated 12 settlements in the first half of February — military chief
Over 200 square kilometers of territory have come under their control, Valery Gerasimov said
Read more
Launch of UK munitions factory to produce shells for Ukraine being delayed — newspaper
The plant owner, BAE Systems, says that the delay is due to a plan to double the capacity
Read more
Zelensky's accusations cannot force Hungary to approve Ukraine's EU accession — PM
Viktor Orban warned that his government would not change its stance on the issue
Read more
Israel tests David's Sling air defense system from naval surface ship
According to the Israeli Defense Ministry, the system underwent a series of tests designed to assess its effectiveness in various combat scenarios against current and future threats
Read more
US Department of Justice publishes list of 300 celebrities who appear in Epstein files
Prince Harry, Kim Kardashian, Kurt Cobain, and Bruce Springsteen are among the names mentioned
Read more
Europe should abandon its illusions about transatlantic relations — newspaper
According to the publication, the US is increasingly viewing its alliance commitments through the prism of its own interests rather than the idea of a "shared destiny" with its European allies
Read more
Geneva talks to cover all key issues, including territories — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said this is why the presence of Russia's chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, is required
Read more
Trump's decree on Cuba's oil blockade is 'completely insane' — ambassador
The decree absolutely contradicts international law, Viktor Koronelli said
Read more
Putin confirms participation in EAEU summit, state visit to Kazakhstan in May
Kazakhstan holds the EAEU chairmanship this year
Read more