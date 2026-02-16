MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The situation near the city of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region is difficult for Kiev’s forces, Alexander Syrsky, the Ukrainian army's commander in chief, said.

"The operational situation in the area remains difficult," he wrote on Telegram after visiting several command posts in the Alexandrovka and Gulyaipole areas.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on February 15 that Lancet loitering munition units of Battlegroup East had thwarted the rotation of Ukrainian troops near the city of Gulyaipole. In addition, drone operators had identified Ukrainian drone control points hidden in forests in the Zaporozhye Region, providing their coordinates to howitzer crews. Artillery forces hit the drone control points and enemy troops.