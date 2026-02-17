MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Kiev's strikes on Russian civilian targets have intensified amid the negotiation process on the Ukrainian settlement in Geneva, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik stated.

"The negotiation process is accompanied by a predictable escalation on the part of Kiev," the diplomat noted in a statement on his Telegram channel.

"While delegations from three countries were en route to Geneva for negotiations, the Ukrainian armed forces launched nearly 150 drones to strike civilian targets, primarily in southern Russia," he pointed out.

Miroshnik emphasized that Russian air defense systems intercepted 151 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones. "Sevastopol has suffered one of the most massive strikes in recent months. And this is definitely not a coincidence," the diplomat concluded.

This morning, a Russian delegation led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky arrived in Geneva for talks on the Ukrainian settlement. A source previously told TASS that the parties to the Geneva talks on February 17-18 will try to agree on framework principles.

The meetings in Geneva will continue the trilateral consultations between Russia, the US, and Ukraine, the first round of which took place in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24, and the second round on February 4-5. It is expected that more than 20 people will be part of the Russian negotiating group. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington will be represented at the Geneva meeting by US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner.