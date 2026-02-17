Russia to create special firefighting unit to protect Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. A special firefighting unit will be established within the Russian emergencies ministry to ensure the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, according to a relevant Russian presidential draft decree.

The 211-person unit will enter duty in 2027-2028.

The ministry also has a two-stage plan to enlarge firefighting units in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. At stage one, a special structure will be organized within the ministry’s central administration to "work out new approaches and technologies for firefighting missions amid combat operations, including with the use of armored protection and electronic warfare means." Stage two will staff these regions with 925 firefighters more.

If signed, this decree will come into force on April 1, 2026.