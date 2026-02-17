European Commission silent on problems with approving new sanctions package against Russia

BRUSSELS, February 17. /TASS/. The European Commission does not comment on problems with adopting the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions but remains committed to have it approved by February 24, Commission Spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said at the briefing.

"We have been continuously applying pressure" on Russia, the spokesperson said. "We keep on working on measures to deprive Russia of the funds, goods, and technologies," El Anouni stressed. Such measures include the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions "and indeed we aim to adopt it by 24th of February, as the High Representative [Kaja Kallas] mentioned at the last Foreign Affairs Council. Member-states are discussing it," he added.

According to the agenda of the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives, the 20th package of sanctions is discussed at every meeting during the last fortnight. It will be discussed at the ambassadors level again on February 18 and 20 and on February 23 at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.