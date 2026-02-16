At 46 and 18, mother and son make Olympic history by both competing in Milan

MILAN, February 16. /TASS/. Mexican alpine skiers Sarah Schleper and her son Lasse Gaxiola became the first mother and son to ever compete in the same Winter Olympics at this year’s Games in Italy.

On February 16, 18-year-old Lasse failed to complete his second run in the men’s alpine skiing slalom event while his 46-year-old mother Sarah finished 26th on February 12th in the women’s Super Giant slalom with a time of 1 minute 31.37 seconds.

Schleper earlier became the first ever female alpine skier to compete in seven Winter Olympic Games.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026.