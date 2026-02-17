MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Moscow remains in contact with European buyers of its oil, but the situation with supplies is complicated by the position of Kiev, which does not allow transit deliveries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are in contact with buyers, but the situation here is complicated by Ukraine's position," he told a briefing.

Despite the EU’s position, Hungary and Slovakia did not refuse high-quality Russian energy supplies at competitive prices. However, Ukraine blocked the Druzhba oil pipeline, which was used for such supplies, on its territory. Authorities in Budapest and Bratislava asked Croatia to allow gas to flow through the Adriatic pipeline, to which Zagreb agreed.