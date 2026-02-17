Russia develops Bulavka FPV interceptor system against drones

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russian specialists have developed the Bulavka FPV air defense system, which can be used for kinetic destruction of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the system developer Rossi told TASS.

"The Bulavka FPV air defense system is our new product, designed for the kinetic destruction of UAVs. The drone is not equipped with a warhead, and its maximum payload is 200 grams. The Bulavka’s maximum speed is 270 km/h. The drone can be used to protect populated areas, fuel and energy, and other facilities," the company representatives said.

According to Rossi, the Bulavka has already undergone a series of tests and could potentially be used to protect Russia's border regions.