MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s handlers may orchestrate an "accident" for him if he follows US advice and softens his position in negotiations with Russia, former Ukrainian Security Service officer Vasily Prozorov said on Rossiya-24 TV.

"Zelensky has a huge amount of serious information that could compromise the US side. Therefore, it is unlikely that he will be arrested. It is more likely that there will be an accident. Perhaps the other side will arrange it. For example, if the Americans push for peace agreements and the other side, which is not satisfied with this, decides to start from scratch in order to place a person fully under its control in power," Prozorov said.

He added that Zelensky is not just opposing the US administration without reason and that forces are standing behind him that do not want the fighting in Ukraine to end.

"We are not talking about specific individuals. It is the defense industry of Western countries, including the US, that is interested in continuing the war, the so-called deep state, and the countries of the global West, primarily the Anglo-Saxon world, which seek war for geopolitical reasons and are trying to destroy Russia even at the cost of the lives of all Ukrainian residents. These forces will push Zelensky to continue the war until the very end," Prozorov concluded.