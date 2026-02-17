Disagreements arise in EU on measures for new anti-Russian sanctions package — Bloomberg

BRUSSELS, February 17. /TASS/. The proposal of the European Commission to penalize foreign ports and banks involved in Russian oil sales ran into resistance, Bloomberg reports.

According to the news agency, Greece and Malta speak against the proposal to replace the Russian oil price cap with a ban on maritime services for Russian oil, such as insurance and transportation.

Italy and Hungary object to sanctions against the port of Kulevi in Georgia. Greece and Malta are against the like sanctions for a port in Indonesia.

"Separately, Italy and Spain are taking issue with proposed penalties on a bank in Cuba, added the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations," Bloomberg reported.