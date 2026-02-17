Poland to sue Russia for alleged Cold War-era damage — newspaper

LONDON, February 17. /TASS/. Poland is preparing a reparations claim against Russia for the damage allegedly caused during the period of the Polish People’s Republic, when the country was an ally of the USSR, the Financial Times reported.

According to the newspaper, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk tasked a group of historians to examine events of World War II and the subsequent decades of the Cold War, as well as the negative consequences reportedly caused by Soviet influence. Warsaw describes this probe as a long-term project, noting challenges in accessing archives. The newspaper emphasizes that discussing potential amounts of claims against Russia is still premature.

The FT recalls that Poland has previously demanded compensation from Germany for damages sustained during World War II. Last December, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that "the issue of reparations was closed legally after the second world war."