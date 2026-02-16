Canadian ice-hockey legend Esposito eyes Moscow trip to receive his Friendship Award

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Canadian hockey legend Phil Esposito told TASS that he wants to come to Russia one last time to collect his much-coveted Order of Friendship award.

In 2022, Russian ex-hockey player Alexander Yakushev, the top scorer for the Soviets at the 1972 Super Series that Esposito also played in, announced to TASS that in March 2020 Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to award the Canadian the Order of Friendship.

"I still haven't been able to get that award, even though I was told they'd send it to Washington at the Embassy, but I said, wait, because I want to get back to Russia," Esposito, 83, told TASS.

Thus, the two-time Stanley Cup champion vowed to come to Moscow and receive the award personally from the Russian president.

Speaking about being back to visit Moscow and St. Petersburg, Esposito replied straight away: "I want to get back there. I like it. I like it a lot."

"I really like St. Petersburg," he stressed. "It reminded me a little bit of Boston, and I liked it a lot, you know, with the water and all that stuff."

"I'm looking forward to getting back to Russia, in fact, one of my next trips, if it's possible, that's where I want to go, to Russia," he added.

The 1972 Super Series was an eight-match hockey showcase that took place in Canada and the Soviet Union. Running from September 2-28 of that year, Canada emerged victorious in what turned out to be a very tough battle between the two squads (4-3-1). It was the very first encounter between the USSR and Canada, which was loaded with NHL players at that time.

Asked what he thought about the Russian hockey team being barred from this year's Winter Games in Italy, Esposito remarked: "I think it's a disgrace that Russia is not being able to play in the Olympics, the hockey…"

"Whenever they say it's the best of the best, it isn't, without Russia in it," he stated.

In February 2022, the IIHF suspended Russia and Belarus from participation in international competitions.

The Russian national ice hockey teams were barred from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy by a decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), IIHF President Luc Tardif told TASS in 2025, adding that the IIHF had no say in this.

2026 Winter Olympics

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared to participate in the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral designation, which excludes the display of national flags and anthems.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes are competing under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.