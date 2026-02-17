Kremlin urges to expect no news from Geneva talks today

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. No news from the Geneva talks on the Ukrainian settlement is likely to emerge today, as work is scheduled to continue tomorrow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"I don’t think we should expect any news today because, as you know, work is scheduled to continue tomorrow. We have no plans to make any statements or remarks," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

This morning, Russia’s delegation, led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, arrived in Geneva for talks on the Ukrainian settlement. A source told TASS that the parties would aim to agree on framework parameters on February 17-18. The meetings in Geneva will continue the trilateral consultations between Russia, the US, and Ukraine, the first round of which took place in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24, and the second one on February 4-5.