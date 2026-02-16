US Department of Justice publishes list of 300 celebrities who appear in Epstein files

NEW YORK, February 16. /TASS/. US Attorney General Pam Bondi has published a list of over 300 prominent figures mentioned in the files of US financier Jeffrey Epstein, Fox News reported citing her letter to members of the Congress.

According to the TV channel, the letter lists all former and current officials or politically significant figures whose names have been mentioned at least once in the materials published by the US Department of Justice on the Epstein case. Among them are UK’s Prince Harry, American television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, musicians Kurt Cobain and Bruce Springsteen, and other celebrities.

The letter stated that the department published all "records, documents, communications and investigative materials" at its disposal that fall under nine categories, including data on human trafficking, concealment of documents, etc. "No records were withheld or redacted 'on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary," Fox News quoted Bondi’s letter as saying.

Epstein was arrested by New York State law enforcement agencies on July 6, 2019. Prosecutors said there was evidence that between 2002 and 2005, he arranged for dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14, to visit his home in Manhattan. Epstein's circle of friends and acquaintances included current and former officials from the US and many other countries, including former heads of state, as well as major entrepreneurs and show business stars. Criminal proceedings against the financier in the US were terminated after he committed suicide in his prison cell in August 2019.