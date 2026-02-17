Security measures tightened at Geneva hotel hosting Russian delegation

GENEVA, February 17. /TASS/. Security measures have been strengthened at the President Wilson hotel in Geneva where members of the Russian delegation for trilateral talks on Ukraine are staying, a TASS correspondent reported.

At least six police officers guarded the hotel entrances during the arrival of the Russian delegation.

They remained at their posts after the delegation entered the building. A hotel manager told TASS that access for journalists was nevertheless unrestricted. "No one forbids you from having a coffee here," he said.

The situation around the hotel remains calm. Several Russian journalists are working at the scene.