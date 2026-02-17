GENEVA, February 17. /TASS/. The latest round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement has started in Geneva, a source told TASS.

Russia, the United States and Ukraine are all participating.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the talks.

Arrival of delegations

- The Russian delegation's flight arrived in Geneva on the morning of February 17, a TASS source said.

- The Ukrainian delegation came to Geneva on February 16, said Kirill Budanov, head of Vladimir Zelensky's office (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist).

- US representative Steve Witkoff's plane touched down on the morning of February 17, TASS reported from Geneva International Airport.

Security measures

- Security measures were ramped up near the President Wilson Hotel in Geneva, where the Russian delegation is staying, a TASS correspondent reports.

Negotiation format

- The negotiations will be held behind closed doors, no media allowed, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Composition of delegations

- The Russian delegation, which includes about 20 people, is headed by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.

- It includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff Igor Kostyukov.

- Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Kirill Dmitriev, special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign states, works "on a separate track" in the group on economic cooperation with the United States.

- Dmitriev does not plan to stay in Geneva. After negotiations within the framework of the group on economic cooperation with the United States, he will fly back on the evening of February 17, a source told TASS.

- The Kiev negotiating group includes Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, head of Vladimir Zelensky's office Kirill Budanov (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov, head of the faction of the ruling Servant of the People party David Arakhamia, Budanov’s deputy Sergey Kislitsa and deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadim Skibitsky.

- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner will take part in the meeting.

- US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich will take part in the talks in Geneva, CNN journalist Haley Britzky from the Pentagon press pool reported, citing sources.

Visa issuance

- Visas were approved for all participants of the Russian delegation, a source told TASS.

- According to the source, the US put pressure on Switzerland to ensure a prompt issuance of the visas and to ensure passage to the negotiations.

- The Swiss embassy in Moscow approved visas for Russian journalists traveling to Geneva for talks within one day, a TASS correspondent reported.

- The visas were issued for the dates of the trip.

Europe's attempts to join the negotiations

- There will be no Europeans at the talks on Ukraine in Geneva, Peskov said.

- European countries tried to probe the ground to join the consultations.

Meeting topics

- The negotiations will cover more subjects compared to the Abu Dhabi rounds. All the main issues, including territories, will be considered, Peskov said.

- The parties to the negotiations will try to agree on framework principles, the source told TASS.

- The negotiations will take place on at least five tracks, a source told TASS.

- According to the source, these are territorial, military, political and economic issues, as well as security.

Previous rounds

- The first round of the talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States was held on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi.

- The Russian negotiating group was headed by Kostyukov.

- On February 4-5, the second round of the talks was held in Abu Dhabi.

- After the meeting Witkoff said that Moscow and Kiev had agreed to exchange 314 prisoners of war.