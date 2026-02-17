Trilateral talks on Ukraine end in Geneva after 6 hours of discussions

GENEVA, February 17. /TASS/. The trilateral closed-door talks on the Ukrainian settlement involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine have ended in Geneva after six hours of discussions, a source told TASS.

The talks began at 1:56 p.m. local time (12:56 a.m. GMT). They were held behind closed doors at Hotel InterContinental. The Russian delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

According to Italian diplomatic sources, Italian, German, French, and British representatives are also present in Geneva. National security advisers from these countries are expected to meet with the Ukrainian and US delegations on the sidelines of the talks.