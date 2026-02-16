Lukashenko says offered US ideal scenario for Venezuela, but they 'did silly thing'

MINSK, February 16. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that he offered the United States an ideal option of what to do in Venezuela but the Americans "did a silly thing."

"I keep on telling them (the United States - TASS), frankly pointing out where they go wrong. They were wrong with Maduro – did a silly thing. I warned them. I was drawn into this problem at the request of the Americans (it was not my choice – they asked me). And I offered them an ideal solution – truly ideal! But they chose to go their own way. [US President] Donald [Trump] wanted to somehow please the military," he said at a meeting with State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Sergey Glazyev.

"So, what did they ultimately do? You always have to think twice: you take a step, but what will be next? What now? Can Maduro be held responsible for drug trafficking? What can he be accused of? So, let them try to prove that he headed some kind of a cartel. The whole world engages in drug trading, that’s just the way things are," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.