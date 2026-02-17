IN BRIEF: What is known about collapse of military police building in Leningrad Region

ST. PETERSBURG, February 17. /TASS/. A military police building has collapsed on the grounds of a military unit in Sertolovo, Leningrad Region.

TASS has compiled the main details of the incident.

Circumstances of the emergency

- A military police building collapsed on the grounds of a military unit in Sertolovo, the Leningrad Region.

- Units from the Emergencies Ministry and the Leningrad Regional Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.

- A TASS correspondent reports from the scene that rescue operations are continuing in the closed area of the training center.

- The area has been cordoned off, and emergency services are working on the scene.

Casualties

- According to preliminary reports, there were casualties as a result of the incident.

Investigation and Response

- Regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko has ordered assistance to the military in clearing the rubble.

- The Military Prosecutor's Office is monitoring the situation involving the collapse of a building on the territory of a military garrison in Sertolovo, the Leningrad Region, the press service of the Main Military Prosecutor's Office said.

- Employees of the Military Prosecutor's Office of the St. Petersburg Garrison have arrived at the scene.

- Criminal cases have been opened over negligence and violation of fire safety regulations.