IN BRIEF: What is known about collapse of military police building in Leningrad Region

ST. PETERSBURG, February 17. /TASS/. A military police building has collapsed on the grounds of a military unit in Sertolovo, Leningrad Region.
TASS has compiled the main details of the incident.
Circumstances of the emergency
- A military police building collapsed on the grounds of a military unit in Sertolovo, the Leningrad Region.
- Units from the Emergencies Ministry and the Leningrad Regional Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.
- A TASS correspondent reports from the scene that rescue operations are continuing in the closed area of the training center.
- The area has been cordoned off, and emergency services are working on the scene.
Casualties
- According to preliminary reports, there were casualties as a result of the incident.
Investigation and Response
- Regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko has ordered assistance to the military in clearing the rubble.
- The Military Prosecutor's Office is monitoring the situation involving the collapse of a building on the territory of a military garrison in Sertolovo, the Leningrad Region, the press service of the Main Military Prosecutor's Office said.
- Employees of the Military Prosecutor's Office of the St. Petersburg Garrison have arrived at the scene.
- Criminal cases have been opened over negligence and violation of fire safety regulations.