MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Ukraine will be able to win this conflict only if it becomes a part of Russia, said Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the defense committee of the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament.

The MP commented on remarks by Finnish President Alexander Stubb expressing belief in Ukraine's victory in its confrontation with Russia.

"Ukraine will win only if it becomes a part of the Russian Federation," Kartapolov said.

He added that European politicians had already realized their defeat and were making such statements to justify themselves before their citizens. "They have to tell something to their taxpayers, whose money they took and handed over to Zelensky’s group which put it in their own pockets. That is why they will keep saying that Ukraine will win," the lawmaker said.