Russian, US presidents discuss developments in Iran over telephone — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on Thursday again and among other issues they discussed the situation regarding Iran as well as the developments in the Middle East on the whole, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The situation in regard in Iran and the Middle East on the whole was discussed in detail," Ushakov said.

According to him, the Russian side stressed that it was important to resolve all disputed issues, disagreements and conflict matters exclusively via political and diplomatic channels.