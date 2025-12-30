Top Chinese diplomat points to stronger relations with Russia

BEIJING, December 30. /TASS/. Beijing and Moscow further strengthened bilateral relations in 2025, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"China-Russia relations got ever stronger, maintaining a high level of stable development," he stated at a conference dedicated to China’s diplomatic activities in 2025.

Wang added that "communication between the two countries’ leaders in this historic year highlights the essence of comprehensive strategic partnership and strategic mutual trust and support.".

Beijing hopes that a comprehensive and binding agreement on Ukraine will be reached, Foreign Minister said.

"China will continue to play a constructive role [in resolving the crisis] as it hopes that a comprehensive, lasting, and binding peace agreement will be reached that will address the underlying causes of the conflict and ensure long-term peace and stability in Europe," he pointed out.