Trump says Hamas to pay high price if it fails to disarm

WASHINGTON, December 30. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas will have to pay a high price if it fails to disarm in "a very short period of time," US President Donald Trump said.

"We talked about Hamas and we talked about disarmament, and they're going to be given a very short period of time to disarm, and we'll see how that works out," he pointed out at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, "will be in charge of that" on behalf of Washington.

"But if they don’t disarm - as they agreed to do, they agreed to it - then there’ll be hell to pay for them. And we don’t want that. But they have to disarm within a fairly short period of time," Trump added.