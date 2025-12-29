Kiev attacked Russian president’s residence by long-range drones — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Kiev regime used long-range drones to attack the state residence of the Russian leader, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said at the briefing.

"The Kiev regime made a terrorist attack with the large-scale use of long-range drones against the state residence of the Russian President in the Novgorod Region," Ushakov said.

The attack against the state residence of the Russian leader took place actually right after talks between the US and Ukraine in Mar-a-Lago, the presidential aide noted.