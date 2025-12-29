Poll shows not-so-favorable view of Trump among citizens of France, Germany, UK

BRUSSELS, December 29. /TASS/. More than half of those polled in France, Germany and the United Kingdom have a negative perception of US President Donald Trump, according to a joint survey by London-based company Public First and Politico.

In France 64.8% of respondents described their attitude to the US leader as "negative," including 45% who said it was "very negative." In Germany, 65.8% of respondents were "negative" about the US leader, 46.6% - "very negative." In the United Kingdom, 55.2% of responders had either a "negative" or "very negative" perception of Trump. The survey was also conducted in Canada, which Trump threatened to make the 51st US state. Up North, 72% of respondents dislike Trump. What’s more, in America itself, about 50% of respondents view the US leader negatively.

The survey data indicated that Trump enjoys the greatest support from right-wing populist parties in Europe. The recently updated US National Security Strategy says that the Trump administration sees the growing influence of patriotic European parties, which gain more and more support in domestic elections. Politico says that although supporters of these parties are more inclined to support Trump, they are still far from granting him unconditional support.

Supporters of France’s National Rally party led by Marine Le Pen are mostly negative about Trump (approximately 38%), with only 30% viewing him in a positive light. Alternative for Germany voters also have mixed opinions about the US leader, with 34% having a positive attitude and 33% - a negative one.

The survey was conducted online on December 5-9 and involved 10,500 respondents, or some 2,000 in each of the countries. The margin of error is around two percentage points.

Recently, Trump has been more and more critical of Europe. In general, as he said in an interview with Politico, he likes the current composition of leading politicians in the European countries. However, according to the American leader, they do not do their job well. He indicated that in the future he would support European politicians whom he considers more suitable.

Trump said in an interview with Politico earlier this month that many European countries "will not be viable" any longer because "their immigration policy is a disaster." In his view, most European nations are "decaying," and although they are talking a lot about resolving the Ukraine conflict, "they don’t produce.".