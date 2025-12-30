LUHANSK, December 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost nearly 17,000 soldiers, including mercenaries, killed and wounded in December in fighting near the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS. According to him, this is 1,100 more than in November.

"Enemy losses in December in fighting along the LPR borders amounted to some 16,600 Ukrainian fighters and mercenaries, which is 1,100 more than in the previous reporting period.

"It should be noted that since the beginning of the month, the number of the Ukrainian armed forces’ sanitary losses and irreparable personnel losses has been increasing," he said, citing data provided by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The military expert noted that the greatest losses were inflicted on the enemy by troops of the Russian Battlegroup West operating in the Kupyansk, Borovaya, Boguslav, and Krasny Liman directions, as well as in the LPR occupied area.

Marochko added that in December, Russian forces also destroyed the enemy’s nine tanks, a Grad multiple launch rocket system, 119 field artillery pieces, 107 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, as well as 305 ammunition, fuel, and materiel depots.