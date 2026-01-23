LUGANSK, January 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s air defense system, described as a "Frankenstein" composed of the Soviet and Western systems, is highly unreliable and prone to spontaneous launches, which effectively endanger civilians, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Overall, Ukraine’s air defense system resembles a kind of a 'Frankenstein,' as they tried to cross-breed the Soviet systems with NATO ones. This was extremely disastrous, as we saw Ukrainian air defense systems malfunction, and missiles essentially fly into civilians. The population is very afraid of Ukraine’s air defense systems as they truly cause serious, colossal damage, and, what’s more, major destruction and significant civilian casualties," Marochko said.

According to him, air defense systems are prime targets for Russian troops, which is causing their shortfall. The expert noted that the current situation is forcing the Ukrainian leadership to seek a ceasefire to restore defense capabilities and secure energy supplies for the military-industrial complex.

"The problem with air defense systems in Ukraine remains critical, there’s a complete shortage of systems. They’re currently trying to cover strategically important facilities, but even that doesn’t fully normalize the situation, so to speak, because covering some military plants doesn’t allow for the protection of all electrical networks in Ukraine, and actually, without a grid transmission system, the defense industry plants cannot operate," Marochko added.