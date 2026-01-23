Australia to provide another aid package to Ukraine worth some $7 mln

SYDNEY, January 23. /TASS/. Canberra will provide about $7 mln to Ukraine in order to support the country’s energy sector, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

According to her, the money will be provided "to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to help keep lights on, homes heated and essential services operating as Russia continues systematic strikes on civilian areas and critical energy infrastructure."

Wong pointed out that Australia’s total contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund had exceeded $27 mln.

Since March 2022, Australia has been sending weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, including Bushmaster armored personnel carriers, M777 howitzers, M113 armored vehicles, anti-tank systems, and drones. Canberra has also sent at least 90 military instructors to train Ukrainian troops in the UK. Since October 2023, an Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail reconnaissance aircraft and up to 100 military personnel have been deployed at the Ramstein airbase in Germany to assist in protecting supply routes to Ukraine. Canberra last sent a military aid package of $63 mln to Ukraine in early December 2025.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that flooding the Kiev regime with weapons will only prolong the conflict.