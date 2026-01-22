Russian-US talks in Kremlin continue for over three hours

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with the US delegation has continued for more than three hours.

The Russian leader is having a conversation with US negotiators on Ukraine - US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, entrepreneur and investor Jared Kushner and Commissioner of the US General Services Administration's Federal Acquisition Service Josh Gruenbaum. Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev are attending the meeting on the Russian side.

Reports about the start of the talks came at approximately 11:25 p.m. Moscow time (8:25 p.m. GMT) on January 22. Video footage showed the participants greeting each other, and the meeting continued behind closed doors. According to the published photos, Russian and US negotiators had a brief informal conversation before Putin joined them.