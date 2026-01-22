Board of Peace, Venezuela, progress on Ukraine: Trump’s statements in Davos

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Board of Peace could become one of the most consequential organizations in the world, US President Donald Trump has stated at the ceremony establishing the new structure in Davos, Switzerland.

He also mentioned significant progress being made in the settlement of the Ukraine issue. Additionally, Trump noted that the US has "great relationships" with the new leadership of Venezuela.

TASS has gathered key statements made by the US leader.

On Board of Peace

The Board of Peace will operate in cooperation with the UN and many countries: "We'll work with many others including the United Nations."

The board has every chance "to be one of the most consequential bodies ever created."

On Ukraine settlement

Great progress is being made on the Ukraine settlement: "We have meetings and we think we're making a lot of progress."

The conflict in Ukraine has proven the "most difficult" to resolve.

On relations with Iran

Iran is willing to negotiate with the US: "Iran does want to talk, and we will talk."

On military budget

The US military budget will grow by 50% to $1.5 trillion in 2027.

On Middle East

The conflict in Gaza is coming to an end: "They have to give up their weapons, and if they don’t do that, it’s going to be the end of them."

On relations with Venezuela

The United States has "great relationships" with Venezuela’s new leadership.

The US is opening Venezuela to their "giant oil companies."